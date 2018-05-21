FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 4:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pentagon assessing potential responses to Iranian behavior

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military will take all necessary steps to confront Iranian behavior in the region and is still assessing whether that could include new actions or doubling down on current ones, the Pentagon said on Monday.

“We are going to take all necessary steps to confront and address Iran’s malign influence in the region,” Pentagon spokesman Colonel Robert Manning told reporters.

“We are assessing if we are going to double down on current actions or implement new actions,” Manning said.

He did not comment on specific actions.

Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

