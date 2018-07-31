FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 10:53 AM / in 27 minutes

Senior Iranian MP says it's not a good time for Iran-U.S. talks: IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - It is not a good time for Iran to negotiate with the United States, a senior Iranian parliamentarian said on Tuesday, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be willing to meet Iran’s leader without preconditions.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian lawmaker Ali Motahari speaks during a reformist campaign for upcoming parliamentary election, in Tehran February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

“If Trump had not withdrawn from (Iran’s) nuclear deal (with world powers) and had not imposed sanctions on Iran, there would be no problem with negotiations with America,” Ali Motahari, the deputy speaker of parliament, was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

“But negotiating with the Americans would be a humiliation now,” he said.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Mark Heinrich

