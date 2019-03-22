U.S. can take action against people helping Iran evade energy sanctions: official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States reserves the right to take action against any person helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions on energy shipments, a State Department official said on Friday.

“The United States, in cooperation with our allies and partners, is closely monitoring efforts by the Iranian regime to evade U.S. sanctions,” said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity. Washington “reserves the right to designate any person engaging in or facilitating these activities in accordance with our laws.”

The official was responding to a request for comment on a Reuters report this week that at least two tankers have sent Iranian fuel oil to Asia in recent months despite U.S. sanctions against such shipments.