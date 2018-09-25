FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2018 / 8:31 PM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Pompeo criticizes EU plan for special Iran payment channel

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The European Union’s plans for a “special purpose vehicle” (SPV) designed to circumvent U.S. sanctions against Iran’s oil exports is deeply counterproductive, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

“Unfortunately, just last night I was disturbed and indeed deeply disappointed to hear remaining parties in the Iran (nuclear) deal announce they are setting up a special payment system to bypass U.S. sanctions. This is one of the most counterproductive measures imaginable for regional global peace and security,” Pompeo said at conference. “By sustaining revenues to the regime you are solidifying Iran’s ranking as (the) No. 1 state sponsor of terror.”

Reporting By Rodrigo Campos and Lesley Wroughton; writing by Arshad Mohammed; editing by Jonathan Oatis

