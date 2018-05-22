FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 8:11 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pompeo says confident U.S. can develop common approach with Europeans on Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday the changes Washington has demanded that Iran make are not difficult to implement and he is confident a common diplomatic approach can be developed with European countries.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives to deliver remarks on the Trump administration's Iran policy at the Heritage Foundation in Washington, U.S. May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“I’m confident that there is a set of overlapping values and interests here that will drive us to the same conclusion about the need to respond to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s threats to the world,” Pompeo told reporters at the State Department.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech

