Iran's Rouhani warns Trump 'don't play with the lion's tail': agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday cautioned the U.S. President Donald Trump about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran, saying “America should know ... war with Iran is the mother of all wars,” the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference at the Chancellery in Vienna, Austria July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/File Photo

Addressing a gathering of Iranian diplomats, Rouhani said: “Mr Trump, don’t play with the lion’s tail, this would only lead to regret,” ISNA reported. Other Iranian agencies carried similar reports.