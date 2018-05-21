President Rouhani says U.S. cannot decide for Iran: ILNA

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s president said on Monday that the United States could not decide for Iran after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo demanded sweeping changes in the country’s foreign and nuclear policies, the semi-official ILNA news agency reported.

“Who are you to decide for Iran and the world? The world today does not accept America to decide for the world, as countries are independent ... that era is over ... We will continue our path with the support of our nation,” ILNA quoted Hassan Rouhani as saying.