Key U.S. Republican says U.S. should stay in, strictly enforce, Iran deal

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee said on Tuesday the United States should continue to fix flaws in the Iran nuclear deal, and “enforce the hell” out of it, but not withdraw.

Speaking hours before Republican President Donald Trump was due to announce whether he would pull out or stay in the international accord, Ed Royce said tearing up the deal would not recover cash sent to Iran’s government or “galvanize” allies into addressing Iran’s dangerous activities.

“I fear a withdrawal would actually set back those efforts,” he said in a statement prepared for a hearing on Iran.