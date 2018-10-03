FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 3, 2018 / 9:55 AM / in 2 hours

Iran says World Court ruling proves U.S. sanctions are 'cruel': Tasnim news

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Iran welcomed on Wednesday a ruling of the World Court, the highest United Nations tribunal, that ordered the United States to ensure that sanctions against Tehran do not impact humanitarian aid or civil aviation safety.

“The decision proved once again that the Islamic Republic is right and the U.S. sanctions against people and citizens of our country are illegal and cruel,” the foreign ministry said in a statement published on Tasnim news agency and state media.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Toby Chopra

