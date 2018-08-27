U.S. vows to fight Iran world court action

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States views Iran’s filing with the International Court of Justice as an attempt to interfere with its rights to take actions on national security grounds and will fight Tehran’s claims, the State Department said on Monday as oral proceedings began before the court.

“Iran’s filing with the ICJ is an attempt to interfere with the sovereign rights of the United States to take lawful actions, including re-imposition of sanctions, which are necessary to protect our national security. The proceedings instituted by Iran are a misuse of the Court,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.