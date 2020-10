FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a news conference on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, U.S., September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

(Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday called new U.S. sanctions on Iran’s banks an attempt to prevent purchases of medicine and food, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

“The President called the U.S. effort to create serious obstacles for fund transfers for the supply of medicine and food cruel, terrorist and inhumane,” IRIB said.