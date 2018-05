WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on Iran’s central bank chief, three other individuals and an Iraq-based bank under programs meant to target supporters of global terrorism.

FILE PHOTO: Valiollah Seif, Governor of Central Bank of Iran, waits to start a meeting with Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond (unseen) in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

In a statement on its website, the U.S. Treasury said it had sanctioned Iran’s central bank governor Valiollah Seif and the Iraq-based Al-Bilad Islamic Bank, among others.