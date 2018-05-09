FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 9, 2018 / 8:21 PM / in 33 minutes

U.S. preparing to impose new sanctions on Iran: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump is preparing to impose new sanctions on Iran, perhaps as early as next week, to ensure it does not develop nuclear weapons, the White House said on Wednesday, a day after Trump announced the United States was withdrawing from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“We are 100 percent committed to making sure that Iran does not have nuclear weapons,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told a news briefing.

“We’re going to continue to put maximum pressure, enormous sanctions on them. All of the sanctions that were in place before the deal are back in place and we are preparing to add additional sanctions that may come as early as next week,” Sanders said.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

