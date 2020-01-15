U.S. expects U.N. sanctions on Iran to 'snap back into place': Treasury Secretary

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin speaks about sanctions against Turkey at a news briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 11, 2019. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States believes international sanctions on Iran will be swiftly reimposed now that France, Britain and Germany have formally triggered a mechanism to help enforce Iran’s nuclear agreement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.

“I’ve had very direct discussions - as well as Secretary Pompeo has - with our counterparts,” Mnuchin told CNBC. “I think you saw the E3 did put out the statement and have activated the dispute resolution. And we look forward to working with them quickly and would expect that the U.N. sanctions will snap back into place.”