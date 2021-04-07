U.S. prepared to lift sanctions inconsistent with Iran nuclear deal

FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price steps from the podium after speaking at the State Department in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2021. Carolyn Kaster/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is prepared to remove sanctions on Iran to resume compliance with the Iran nuclear deal, including those that are inconsistent with the 2015 pact, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday, without providing details.

“We are prepared to take the steps necessary to return to compliance with the JCPOA, including by lifting sanctions that are inconsistent with the JCPOA. I am not in a position here to give you chapter and verse on what those might be,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters. He was referring to the pact formally called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).