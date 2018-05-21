FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 5:53 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iran says U.S. trying to divert attention from its violation of nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The Iranian Foreign Ministry has denounced U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s demands as “lies” aimed at diverting attention from Washington’s violation of an international nuclear deal, state TV reported on Monday.

“Iran rejects the allegations and lies in this so-called new strategy and condemns the U.S. Secretary of State’s ... open interference in its internal affairs and the unlawful threats against a United Nations member state,” state TV quoted a foreign ministry statement as saying.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; editing by Andrew Roche

