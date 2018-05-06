FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 6, 2018 / 1:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

U.S. can't threaten Iran, which withstood long war against Iraq: Rouhani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday rejected threats by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers, saying Iranians would not be affected because of their experience of a long war with Iraq.

“You (U.S.) should know that you cannot threaten this great nation because our people withstood eight year of ... defence (in the war with Iraq),” Rouhani said in a speech carried live on state television.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom, editing by Larry King

