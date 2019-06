U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs the White House on travel to Orlando, Florida from the White House in Washington, U.S., June 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that the United States is very prepared with regard to Iran, as tensions ramp up after attacks on several oil tankers and Tehran’s announcement it would step up uranium enrichment.

On Monday, the United States announced it would deploy about 1,000 more troops to the Middle East, citing concerns about a threat from Iran.