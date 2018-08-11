Iran foreign minister says no meeting planned with U.S. counterpart: news agency

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said there was no meeting planned with U.S. officials including his counterpart Mike Pompeo at the United Nations General Assembly, the semi-official news agency Tasnim reported on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives at the EU council in Brussels, Belgium May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Asked about the likelihood of a meeting with U.S. officials, including Pompeo, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Zarif said: “No, no such meeting is planned. We have repeatedly announced our position,” Tasnim reported.

Earlier this week, the United States re-imposed sanctions on Iran in line with President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of a 2015 agreement over Iran’s nuclear program.