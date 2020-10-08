Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
New U.S. sanctions target Iran's 'remaining channels to pay for food, medicine': Zarif

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends a news conference following a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2020. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the United States of targeting Iran’s “remaining channels to pay for food and medicine” in the midst of a pandemic through new sanctions announced on Thursday.

“Amid Covid 19 pandemic, U.S. regime wants to blow up our remaining channels to pay for food & medicine,” Zarif said on Twitter. “But conspiring to starve a population is a crime against humanity.”

Reporting by Dubai newsroom, Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

