April 21, 2018 / 6:28 AM / in 13 minutes

Iran has 'expected and unexpected' reactions if U.S. leaves deal: Rouhani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday Iran’s atomic agency was ready with “expected and unexpected” reactions if the United States pulls out of a multinational nuclear deal.

FILE PHOTO - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

“Our Atomic Energy Organization is fully prepared ... for actions that they expect and actions they do not expect,” Rouhani said without elaborating in a speech carried by state television, referring to a possible decision by President Donald Trump to leave the accord next month.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom

