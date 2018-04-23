FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 23, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran says 'either all or nothing' on nuclear deal: Zarif tweets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European signatories of Iran’s nuclear deal with major powers should convince U.S. President Donald Trump not to exit the accord as there is no “plan B” for the agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif Tweeted on Monday.

“It is either all or nothing. European leaders should encourage Trump not just to stay in the nuclear deal, but more important to begin implementing his part of the bargain in good faith,” Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

Under Iran’s settlement with the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China, Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear program to satisfy the powers that it could not be used to develop atomic bombs. In exchange, Iran received relief from sanctions, most of which were lifted in January 2016.

Trump has given the European signatories a May 12 deadline to “fix the terrible flaws” of the 2015 nuclear deal, or he will refuse to extend U.S. sanctions relief on Iran.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Fox News Sunday interview he has no “plan B” for the deal and the United States should stay in the agreement as long as there is no better option.

“President Macron is correct in saying there is no “plan B” on JCPOA,” Zarif Tweeted. The JCPOA or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, is the formal name of the accord.

Iran has said it will stick to the accord as long as the other parties respect it, but will “shred” the deal if Washington pulls out.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Catherine Evans and Matthew Mpoke Bigg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.