August 22, 2018 / 5:53 AM / Updated 3 minutes ago

Senior cleric says Iran will target U.S. allies if U.S. attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior Iranian cleric warned the United States on Wednesday that if it attacks Iran, its allies in the region including Israel would be targeted.

FILE PHOTO - Iranian cleric Ayatollah Seyed Ahmad Khatami delivers a sermon during Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran, May 26, 2017. TIMA via REUTERS

Ahmad Khatami also told worshippers attending Eid prayers in Tehran that U.S. President Donald Trump’s offer for direct talks with Iranian leaders was unacceptable.

“Americans say you should accept what we say in the talks. So this is not negotiation, but dictatorship. The Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation would stand up against dictatorship,” Khatami was quoted as saying by Mizan news agency.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin

