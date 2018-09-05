Trump not concerned if Iran's leaders want to talk to him or not

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he could not predict what would happen with Iran and it did not matter to him if Iran’s leaders wanted to talk to him or not.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing an executive order on strengthening retirement security in America at Harris Conference Center in Charlotte, NC, U.S., August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Trump made the comments to reporters before a meeting with Kuwait’s emir. In May, Trump withdrew the United States from a 2015 international agreement intended to stall Tehran’s nuclear capabilities and has since reimposed sanctions suspended under the deal.

Trump, who will chair a Security Council meeting at the United Nations on Iran this month, said in July that he would be willing to meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani without any preconditions to discuss how to improve relations.

Rouhani dismissed Trump’s statement.

Trump suggested he remained open to the possibility of meeting Rouhani at the U.N. General Assembly.