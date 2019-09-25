U.S. imposing sanctions on Chinese entities over Iranian oil: Pompeo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States is imposing sanctions on certain Chinese entities for knowingly transferring oil from Iran, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in what he called fresh actions to intensify pressure on Iran.

Speaking at an event on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly, Pompeo also said Washington was going to ramp up efforts to educate countries on the risks of doing business with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps to disentangle them from the Iranian economy.