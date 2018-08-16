FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 6:59 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

U.S. Secretary of State names special representative for Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo named Brian Hook, the top diplomat’s senior policy adviser, the special representative for Iran on Thursday. Hook will lead the Iran Action Group, which was also announced on Thursday and will coordinate the State Department’s actions against Iran.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo waves to the media before his meeting with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry at the State Department in Washington, U.S., August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Washington announced earlier this year it would withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal and has once again imposed sanctions on Tehran, calling the country a destabilizing influence in the region. The United States has said it would only end the sanctions of Iran allowed the negotiation of a tougher deal.

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Writing by Makini Brice; editing by Jonathan Oatis

