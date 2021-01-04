U.S. accuses Iran of 'nuclear extortion' after enrichment statement

FILE PHOTO: An Iranian flag flutters in front of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, Austria September 9, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States criticized Iran’s statement that it had begun the process of enriching uranium to 20%, well above the limit set in the 2015 nuclear deal that Washington abandoned, as a form of “nuclear extortion.”

“Iran enriching uranium to 20 percent at Fordow is a clear attempt to increase its campaign of nuclear extortion, an attempt that will continue to fail,” said a State Department spokesperson on condition of anonymity. They were responding to a query about Iran’s statement that it had resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility.