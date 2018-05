LONDON (Reuters) - The top advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday he doubted Tehran’s talks with European nations to save the nuclear deal after U.S. withdrew from it would be fruitful.

“I doubt that the talks with the Europeans will be fruitful. I hope we see good results, but .... we should become self-sufficient,” Ali Akbar Velayati was quoted as saying by Fars news agency.