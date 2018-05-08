FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018 / 7:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

Iran sanctions to snap back after 90- and 180-day wind down periods: U.S. Treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will reimpose a wide array of Iran-related sanctions after the expiry of 90- and 180-day wind-down periods, including sanctions aimed at Iran’s oil sector and transactions with its central bank, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.

In a statement on its website and a related “frequently asked questions” document, the Treasury said sanctions relating to aircraft exports to Iran, the country’s metals trade and any efforts by Tehran to acquire U.S. dollars will also be reimposed.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

