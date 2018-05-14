FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 8:31 AM / in an hour

Iran's Zarif says Russia to respect Iran nuclear deal: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said at a meeting with his counterpart in Moscow on Monday that Russia had confirmed its readiness to respect the Iran nuclear deal, the RIA news agency reported.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov invites his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif to have a seat during their meeting in Moscow, Russia May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Zarif was cited as saying at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow that Russia and Iran would do everything to save the nuclear deal after Washington announced last week it was withdrawing from it.

Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh, Editing by William Maclean

