Iran's Zarif says 'good start' after talks with EU powers

PARIS (Reuters) - Iran and European powers have made a good start in talks over how to salvage the 2015 nuclear deal but much depends on what happens in the next few weeks, Foreign Minister Mohammed Javad Zarif said on Tuesday.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives at the EU council in Brussels, Belgium May 15, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“We are on the right track ... a lot will depend on what we can do in next few weeks,” Zarif said after a 90-minute meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain, France and Germany and the European Union’s foreign policy chief.