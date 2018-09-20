Iran says U.S. offer to reach a treaty is a mocking call for peace: twitter

LONDON (Reuters) - Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday that United States cannot seek to negotiate a new treaty with Tehran while it has violated its treaty obligations by withdrawing from a 2015 nuclear deal.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif listens to anchor Charlie Rose, at an event held in conjunction with the 72nd United Nations General Assembly in Manhattan, New York, U.S., September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Bria Webb

“U.S. calls JCPOA (the nuclear deal) a personal agreement between two governments, claiming it seeks a treaty. Wrong.” Zarif tweeted. “U.S. has violated its treaty obligations too... Apparently, U.S. only mocks calls for peace.”