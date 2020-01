Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif speaks to reporters upon his arrival at the airport in New Delhi, India, January 14, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

DUBAI (Reuters) - The triggering of a dispute mechanism on Tuesday by France, Britain and Germany in the multilateral nuclear deal with Iran is a “strategic mistake”, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

“The usage of the dispute mechanism is legally baseless and a strategic mistake from a political standpoint,” Zarif said, according to Fars.