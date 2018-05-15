Europeans must guarantee benefits to Iran of nuclear deal: Zarif

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European powers must give Iran guarantees that it will receive the economic benefits of the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran’s foreign minister said on Tuesday, warning that there was not much time for them to deliver those assurances.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrives at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, May 15, 2018. Thierry Monasse/Pool via Reuters

“We have started an intensive process (and) the economic benefits inside the JCPOA (Iran deal) should be preserved for Iran,” Mohammad Javad Zarif said on arrival in Brussels ahead of a meeting with his British, French and German counterparts.

“Guarantees of benefits of the JCPOA should be given to Iran. We will have to see whether (those) remaining in the JCPOA can deliver those benefits to Iran,” he said.