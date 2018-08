(Reuters) - Honoring the 2015 nuclear deal is not Iran’s only option, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday in a Twitter post.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to the media in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/File Photo

Iran has remained within the main restrictions on its nuclear activities imposed by the deal with major powers, a confidential report by the U.N. atomic watchdog indicated on Thursday.

“Being the party to still honor the deal in deeds & not just words is not Iran’s only option,” Zarif wrote.