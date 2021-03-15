Iran's Zarif says time running out for U.S. to revive nuclear deal

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif looks on during a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2021. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

PARIS (Reuters) - Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that time was running out for the United States to revive the nuclear deal because of Iran’s upcoming June presidential election, which will entail a waiting period for almost six months.

Speaking at the European Policy Centre, Zarif added the new Biden administration had done nothing different than the Trump one.