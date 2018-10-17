Latest U.S. sanctions show disregard for human rights of all Iranians: foreign minister

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States’ latest economic sanctions against Iran display a disregard for the human rights of all Iranians, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Bern, Switzerland, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday sanctioned two Iranian banks and a handful of companies allegedly linked to Iran’s Basij militia, which Washington says has recruited and trained child soldiers for Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

“Latest US sanctions violate 2 ICJ orders: to not impede humanitarian trade & to not aggravate the dispute. Utter disregard for rule of law & human rights of an entire people. US outlaw regime’s hostility toward Iranians heightened by addiction to sanctions,” Zarif said in a Twitter post. By ICJ, Zarif was referring to the International Court of Justice.