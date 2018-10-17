FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 17, 2018 / 7:37 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Latest U.S. sanctions show disregard for human rights of all Iranians: foreign minister

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States’ latest economic sanctions against Iran display a disregard for the human rights of all Iranians, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Bern, Switzerland, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday sanctioned two Iranian banks and a handful of companies allegedly linked to Iran’s Basij militia, which Washington says has recruited and trained child soldiers for Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards.

“Latest US sanctions violate 2 ICJ orders: to not impede humanitarian trade & to not aggravate the dispute. Utter disregard for rule of law & human rights of an entire people. US outlaw regime’s hostility toward Iranians heightened by addiction to sanctions,” Zarif said in a Twitter post. By ICJ, Zarif was referring to the International Court of Justice.

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.