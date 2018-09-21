Trump administration a threat to international peace and security: Iran's Zarif

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump was a threat to the Middle East and to the global community.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles during a meeting with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, in Bern, Switzerland, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

“It is true that there is a real threat to our region and to international peace and security: That threat is the Trump Administration’s sense of entitlement to destabilize the world along with rogue accomplices in our region,” Zarif said. “The US must start acting like a normal state.”