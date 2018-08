(Reuters) - Iran is waiting for European guarantees on the sale of Iranian oil and banking relations, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Saturday, according to the Iranian Students’ News Agency.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to the media in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/File Photo

“We are still waiting for Europe to take action on the sale of Iranian oil and the preservation of banking channels,” Zarif said.