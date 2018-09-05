FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 3:06 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Zarif says Trump to 'abuse' Security Council presidency to slam Iran: Twitter

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday of planning to “abuse” the presidency of the U.N. Security Council to criticize Tehran, Washington’s arch-foe.

FILE PHOTO: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speaks to the media in Tbilisi, Georgia, April 18, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili/File Photo

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Tuesday that Trump would chair a U.N. Security Council meeting on Iran this month to spotlight its “violations of international law” during the annual gathering of world leaders in New York.

“(Trump) plans to abuse presidency of SC (Security Council) to divert a session ... to blame Iran for horrors US & clients have unleashed across M.E. (Middle East) #chutzpah,” Zarif wrote in his tweet.

Reporting by Dubai newsroom, Editing by William Maclean

