May 19, 2018 / 8:05 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran can resume 20 percent enrichment if EU fails to retain nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEHRAN (Reuters) - Iran could resume its 20 percent uranium enrichment if the European signatories of the 2015 nuclear deal failed to keep it alive following Washington’s withdrawal, the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organisation said on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Head of the Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Ali Akbar Salehi attends the lecture "Iran after the agreement: Hopes & Concerns" in Vienna, Austria, September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

“If the other side keeps itself committed to its promises we also will be keeping ourselves to our promises... Our policy is wait and see now ... for just the few weeks time ... There are all kind of possibilities, we can ... start the 20 enrichment,” Ali Akbar Salehi told reporters.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi, Editing by William Maclean

