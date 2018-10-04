FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 4, 2018 / 5:53 AM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Iran faces sensitive time over threat from America, economic woes, leader says

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The people of Iran face a sensitive time because of the threat from America and economic problems, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech broadcast by state television on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday prayers in Tehran, September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

Tension between Iran and the United States has ramped up after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic in May and reimposed sanctions.

Khameini made the comments in an address to the Basij militia and top Revolutionary Guards leaders.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh

