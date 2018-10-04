Iran faces sensitive time over threat from America, economic woes, leader says

GENEVA (Reuters) - The people of Iran face a sensitive time because of the threat from America and economic problems, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech broadcast by state television on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday prayers in Tehran, September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

Tension between Iran and the United States has ramped up after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic in May and reimposed sanctions.

Khameini made the comments in an address to the Basij militia and top Revolutionary Guards leaders.