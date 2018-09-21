FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
September 21, 2018 / 9:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Iran has never requested a meeting with Trump: foreign ministry spokesman

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran has not requested a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Friday, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA).

FILE PHOTO: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a news conference with President Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey and Vladimir Putin of Russia following their meeting in Tehran, Iran September 7, 2018. Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS

A foreign news agency reported that Iran requested such a meeting during the United Nations General Assembly which began this week, citing U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, according to IRNA.

IRNA did not identify the foreign news agency.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to address the General Assembly next week, according to Iranian state media.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has never put forth a request for a meeting with Trump,” Qassemi said.

Tensions have ramped up between Iran and the United States after Trump withdrew from a landmark multi-lateral nuclear deal in May and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic last month.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.