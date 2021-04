FILE PHOTO: A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/File Photo

(Reuters) - The speaker of Iran’s parliament said on Friday that Tehran had successfully enriched 60% uranium.

“I am proud to announce that at 00:40 … Iranian scientists were able to produce 60% enriched uranium,” Mohammad Qalibaf said on Twitter.