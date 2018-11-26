Iran nuclear chief warns of 'ominous' consequences if nuclear deal breaks down

EU Energy Commissioner Miguel Arias Canete and Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi shake hands after a joint news conference at the EC headquarters in Brussels, Belgium November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Iran’s nuclear chief on Monday warned nations that struck the 2015 deal of ominous consequences if they didn’t follow through with action to keep the economic benefits of the agreement alive.

“I also hope that the political position expressed by the European Union, China and Russia, shall turn into deeds,” the head of Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization, Ali Akbar Salehi, told reporters on the sidelines of a seminar on nuclear cooperation in Brussels.

“If it (the deal) breaks down, then the situation certainly will change and everything will be in turmoil,” he said.