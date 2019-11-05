Iran says it will inject gas into centrifuges at Fordow on Wednesday

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani speaks during press conference in Tehran, Iran, October 14, 2019. Official Presidential website/Handout via REUTERS

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran will take a new step in reducing commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal on Wednesday by injecting gas into centrifuges at the Fordow plant, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

All of the steps Iran has taken to reduce its commitments to the nuclear deal are reversible and Iran will uphold all of its commitments under the deal when the remaining signatories do the same, Rouhani said.