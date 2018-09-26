Iran says U.S. 'abused' Security Council, is 'further isolated'

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States “abused” the United Nations Security Council and is “further isolated,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Twitter post Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles as he attends a bilateral meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Feline Lim/File Photo

“Once again, the U.S. abused the UNSC only to find itself further isolated in its violation of #JCPOA and SC resolution 2231. When will it learn its lesson?” Zarif tweeted, referring to the nuclear deal that Washington has pulled out of and the Security Council resolution that endorsed it.