September 26, 2018 / 4:50 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Iran says U.S. 'abused' Security Council, is 'further isolated'

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States “abused” the United Nations Security Council and is “further isolated,” Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Twitter post Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif smiles as he attends a bilateral meeting with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Singapore, August 3, 2018. REUTERS/Feline Lim/File Photo

“Once again, the U.S. abused the UNSC only to find itself further isolated in its violation of #JCPOA and SC resolution 2231. When will it learn its lesson?” Zarif tweeted, referring to the nuclear deal that Washington has pulled out of and the Security Council resolution that endorsed it.

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
