June 4, 2018 / 3:05 PM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Iran's Khamenei says Tehran's ballistic missile program crucial for country's defense: TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Iran’s top leader warned on Monday of the country’s harsh respond if attacked by enemies of Tehran, saying that the country’s ballistic missile program was essential for defense purposes despite western demands to curb it.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks during Friday prayers in Tehran September 14, 2007. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl/File Photo

“Tehran will attack 10 times more if attacked by enemies ... The enemies don’t want an independent Iran in the region ... We will continue our support to oppressed nations ... our enemies have staged economic and psychological warfare against us and new American sanctions are part of it,” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Toby Chopra

