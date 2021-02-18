U.S. and Europe allies stress Iran must not get nuclear weapons, UK says

FILE PHOTO: A view of the Natanz uranium enrichment facility 250 km (155 miles) south of the Iranian capital Tehran, March 30, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

LONDON (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Britain, France, Germany and the United States expressed their “shared fundamental security interest in upholding the nuclear non-proliferation regime” for Iran when they met on Thursday, Britain said.

“Regarding Iran, the E3 and the United States expressed their shared fundamental security interest in upholding the nuclear non-proliferation regime and ensuring that Iran can never develop a nuclear weapon,” the foreign ministry said.

The ministers also “expressed their shared concerns over Iran’s recent actions to produce both uranium enriched up to 20% and uranium metal,” it said in a statement.